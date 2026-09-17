Steelwork progresses at Aylesbury logistics development

The milestone was celebrated with a steel signing event on site, bringing together representatives from across the project team to mark progress as the development continues to take shape.

Glencar is delivering the scheme on behalf of Newlands Developments at Gatehouse Close, Aylesbury. The development comprises five Grade A industrial and logistics units, alongside associated service yards, parking, landscaping and infrastructure works.

Following the start of steel erection on Units 1 and 2 in July, work progressed to Unit 3 in August, with steel erection for Units 4 and 5 scheduled to commence later this month.

With the steel frames now rising across the site, the scale and form of the development is becoming increasingly visible as the project moves through the main construction programme.

Sustainability is a key focus, with the development targeting BREEAM Excellent and EPC A ratings, alongside measures including EV charging infrastructure and energy-efficient design.

Located within the established Gatehouse Industrial Area, Link, Aylesbury benefits from strong connections to the A41 and A418 and is approximately half a mile from Aylesbury town centre.

The project is targeting completion in April 2027.

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