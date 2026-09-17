Mapei tiling installed at Darlington Station

Darlington Station, courtesy of LNER

The tiles span an installation area of more than 3,000 sq m, part of a £140m transformation of the station, designed by Aecom with Napper Architects. The East Coast Main Line station project will see two new platforms added, connected by a 50t footbridge.

The tiling project included the link to both platforms, the entrance hall, station concourse, refurbishment of two existing platforms and toilet facilities.

During initial works, a series of Mapei products were used to create a sound, level and moisture-resistant surface prior to the installation of tiles. These included Mapeproof One Coat epoxy damp proof membrane and Eco Prim Grip Plus adhesion promoter primer. Fibre-reinforced self-levelling compound, Ultraplan Renovation Screed 3240 was used to create an even substrate.

Mapetex anti-fracture system was used to manage substrate stresses below tiled surfaces and four adhesives were used to install the wall and floor tiles throughout the project. They included Keralastic, Keraquick Easy S1, Keraquick XL Fibrelite and Keraflex Maxi S1. Tile joints were then grouted with Ultracolor Plus.

Following hand-over, Mapei’s UltraCare team visited the site to prepare a routine and deep cleaning regime specification for the station’s cleaning contractors, to ensure the tiles’ appearance and performance characteristics, including R11 and R12 slip ratings, are retained through the correct removal of contamination and residue. The cleaning regime included Mapei UltraCare HD Cleaner for deep cleaning and pH-neutral UltraCare Multicleaner for daily use.

The Mapei specification included products with very low VOC EMICODE: EC1 Plus-certified formulations, helping to create a safe, low-odour working environment during installation, and CO2e offset in the entire life cycle.

All tiles were supplied by H&R Johnsons, with designs including Mineral Dolomite Brushed Hammered, Kerastar Chalk Speckle Natural, Verso Burnt Orange Natural, Verso Green Natural and Sloan Cloud / Charcoal Bush Hammered.

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