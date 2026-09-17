CPSLift helps build a home for penguins

The company supplied a Smartlift SLX 2000 glazing robot along with an operator to assist Zooscapes with the installation. Thanks to the SLX 2000, the team at Zooscapes were able to lift and install 12 glass units, each measuring approximately 3m x 2m and weighing up to 630kg, over a two-day period.

The glazing robot helped lift the panels from their stillages and manoeuvre them through the construction site prior to installation, before lifting the panels over metal framing and into their recess. Once in place, fine adjustments could be made using the SLX 2000’s precision controls. The installation team could then seal the large units into their recess.

The new habitat with a a 552,000-litre pool features rock work, pebbled beaches and nesting areas, recreating the natural coastal environment of Boulders Beach in South Africa.

The use of large glass on this project required careful planning and movement, and capable equipment.

The SLX 2000 offered the necessary lifting capacity to handle the 630kg glass panels, along with the reach and accurate controls needed for positioning the glass. Its narrow chassis, power steering and remote control make the SLX 2000 suited to areas with restricted access.

This project was delivered as an operated hire service, with company director John Burton working as the operator over the two-day period.

The main contractor for the project was Pacy & Wheatley, an employee-owned construction business based in Doncaster, South Yorkshire. The company delivers projects across the UK in a variety of sectors including leisure, healthcare and education.

Zooscapes were responsible for supplying, installing and sealing the glass into the metal frames. The company designs and builds exhibits for zoos, aquariums, museums and other visitor attractions across the UK.

The glass panels were supplied by Specialist Glass Products (SGP) from Huddersfield, a supplier of curved, flat, and bespoke structural glass.

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