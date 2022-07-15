Caddick picked for £11m Guinness housing scheme

  1. Instagram
Fri July 15 2022

15 hours The Guinness Partnership has appointed Caddick Construction to build an eight-storey residential development in Salford.

The eight-storey development replaces a 1960s tower block
The social housing block will have 63 flats – 47 one-bed and 16 two-bedroomed – with car and cycle parking.

Designed by Arcus Consulting, it is being built on Salford’s Kiwi Street, on the 0.8-acre site where the Cherry Tree Court tower block was recently demolished.

As well as remediation, external works, service infrastructure, roads and drainage, Caddick Construction will put in a communal garden as part of the landscaping.

Caddick Construction project manager Peter Carroll said: “This exciting project will replace a former 1960s tower block with a far more sustainable, attractive and high-quality development.”

The development is set to complete in early 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

