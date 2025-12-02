Caddick picked for £20m addiction clinic

The clinic will offer premium facilities to treat a range of addictions

Caddick Construction has signed a pre-construction services agreement (PCSA) with client Delamere Health for a new residential addiction treatment clinic on the site of the former Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue HQ in Bestwood.

Caddick’s initial work on site will include the demolition of the former Fire & Rescue headquarters, which is scheduled to begin before Christmas. This will be replaced with a new-build clinic comprising 32 residential rooms with supporting treatment spaces.

Designed by architect Anderson Orr, the clinic will offer premium facilities, including a wellness suite, gym, steam room and sauna, a meditation area and individual and group therapy rooms.

Once in full contract, the project will add to Caddick’s growing project portfolio in the Midlands, which also includes a range of high-rise residential, industrial and commercial developments across the region.

Ray O’Sullivan, regional managing director of Caddick Construction Midlands, said: “As preferred bidder for Delamere Health’s new development in Bestwood, we are working closely with our client to build a cost and build programme that will deliver on their ambitions for the largest investment in an addiction rehabilitation clinic in the UK. Key to this is understanding the high level of care and rehabilitation the clinic will offer. We look forward to the coming months, and moving towards a full contract early next year.”

Delamere Health founder and chief executive Martin Preston said: “The site’s development represents a huge investment and opportunity for the borough, and our ambition for what will become the flagship treatment facility in Europe. At Delamere, we have a clear vision – to provide exemplary care in first class facilities. Identifying the ideal location for our second site has been a rigorous process over several years, and we are excited to work with Caddick to create something the local community can be proud of.”

Architect Neil Parry, chief executive and principal at Anderson Orr, added: “The design responds to their vision for a safe and welcoming environment that supports recovery, blending contemporary clinical spaces with a warm, domestic character. The building’s layout, stepped across the site’s natural levels and arranged around individually characterised landscaped courtyards, maximises natural light and creates a restorative, calming setting for patients and staff alike. Every material and detail has been carefully considered to provide a sense of comfort and homeliness, ensuring the facility feels approachable, nurturing, and conducive to healing. We are delighted to be working with the wider team, and a client who maintains such a passionate and driven vision, setting inspiring new standards for compassionate, person-centred care.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk