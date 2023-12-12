Caddick recruits environmental manager

​​​​​​​Alison Brough

Alison Brough joins Caddick from Willmott Dixon, where she spent nine years in various regional and national environmental management positions, more heading its environmental division.

As group environmental manager, she was responsible for shaping Willmott Dixon’s environmental management systems, focusing on environmental compliance – work that she will now be doing for Caddick.

Alison Brough has a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and a master’s in environmental management. She gained experience working at environmental consultancy, RSK for more than a decade working across a spectrum of sectors, including industrial, offshore and nuclear.

Caddick Construction Group managing director Paul Dodsworth added: “Caddick Construction Group is in a period of steady sustainable growth, and to make that successful we need to interrogate how we do things and embrace change. Welcoming Alison to our business represents another important step in our expansion strategy to ensure that as we grow, we enhance our performance across the board – for our people, our clients and our communities.”

Alison Brough added: “I am really excited for the new challenge at Caddick; it is a fantastic business that is at a pivotal point in its growth journey. There is so much talent, ambition and expertise within the business, and I’m really looking forward to playing a part in the group’s future and to helping shape our environmental strategy as we grow.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk