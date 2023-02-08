Caddick signs for Oldham housing renewal

Left to right are Andy Moulton (Caddick), Cllr Abdul Jabbar, Keith Wrate (First Choice Homes Oldham), Joel Owen (First Choice Homes Oldham) and Dan Benson (Caddick)

First Choice Homes Oldham (FCHO) has signed Caddick to build 88 affordable homes on its West Vale housing scheme.

The new development is at the top of Manchester Road, Coldhurst, where tower blocks Crossbank House and Summervale House once stood until their demolition last year.

Caddick Construction will replace them with 26 houses – a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom family houses – and 62 one- and two-bedroom flats.

The client’s project team includes PRP Architects, Alan Johnston Partnership as structural engineering consultant, LeClardo as mechanical and electrical engineering consultant and Jensen Hughes as fire protection engineering consultant.

Enabling works on site began last month and all new homes at the development are due for completion in winter 2024.

FCHO director of development Joel Owen said: “We’ve been on a journey with local people, businesses and organisations to get to this point and have worked hard to design a development that meets local need – providing a mix of affordable housing options, making home ownership possible for more people and leaving a positive legacy in the local community.

“The build will set the benchmark for how we deliver great, high quality, sustainable homes that meet housing need today and are fit for the future and I look forward to works progressing.”

