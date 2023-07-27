Caddick targets Midlands expansion

Ray O’Sullivan

Ray O’Sullivan has joined Caddick as Midlands director with nearly 30 years in construction, having previously worked at Sisk and more recently Mac Group, working across the industrial, residential, pharmaceutical and process sectors.

His new role will see him lead a Caddick Midlands team than includes Ryan Williams as commercial manager, Steve Parsons as regional design manager, Brian Inett as services manager, Michelle Elleman as business development manager and Jane Alton as proposals manager.

Caddick has been active in Yorkshire, the northwest and the northeast for 40 years. Launch of the Midlands push comes a year after Paul Dodsworth joined Caddick Construction as managing director from Wates. [See previous report here.]

https://www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/news/view/new-md-appointed-at-caddick-construction

Ray O’Sullivan said: “I have joined Caddick Construction Group at a really exciting time for the business; 12 months into Paul’s leadership, the group has continued to excel in its core markets, while growing and responding with agility to the needs of the team, clients and the supply chain. The diversity of projects in Caddick’s portfolio and its financial stability make it a perfect fit for the Midlands market, and I am very proud to be embarking on this new chapter with Paul and my new colleagues at Caddick.”

Paul Dodsworth added: “Since my appointment last summer I have been determined to grow Caddick Construction Group in a considered and sustainable way, and for me that is about looking at what the market needs, reacting to change and seizing opportunities. We have some incredible talent and skill in our business that will undoubtedly strengthen the Midlands market, and I’m very excited to welcome Ray to the team as we carefully expand our business in the Midlands.”

