Caddick to build Newcastle self storage facility

The new facility will comprise 60,000 net sq ft internal storage space across four floors, customer loading bays, staff welfare, office and reception areas.

Located on Scotswood Road, work will also include the installation of roof mounted solar photovoltaics (PV), battery storage, car parks, landscaping and external works. Due to complete in Summer 2027, the store will be built to meet BREEAM ‘Very Good’ requirements.

The appointment builds on the success of Caddick’s first year in the region having secured a range of contracts totalling £127m since opening its new office in Durham in 2025. It also adds to its growing portfolio of industrial projects, which includes Richardson Barberry’s new DPD parcel hub at Newton Aycliffe.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk