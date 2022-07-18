Cambridge hospital building recycled

Fulbourn Hospital is getting a gym

The modular units were previously used as aConstruction Industry Training Board (CITB) building at another healthcare facility.

Morgan Sindall Construction is now reconfiguring them for Fulbourn into a ‘new’ two-storey building with space for performing arts, as well as a gym, a café and offices.

By recycling the modular steel frame units, the team at Morgan Sindall Construction expects to cut build time significantly and reduce waste. The work is being done offsite, so as not to disturbed the running of the hospital. Completion is expected before the end of December 2022.

Jamie Shearman, area director for Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “This project is a great example of Morgan Sindall Construction’s intelligent solutions approach as we’ve been constantly thinking of innovative and creative ways to deliver as much value for the hospital as possible. For example, not only have we reduced the project’s timescale and made it more efficient by recycling the modular units but we’ve employed offsite techniques to avoid disturbing the site’s daily operations.”

Morgan Sindall’s client is Cambridgeshire & Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust. Associate director of estates Alison Manton said: “This is a really exciting project which will benefit patients, service-users, carers, visitors and staff at our Fulbourn Hospital site. The new resource centre will be a modern facility but one that meets our ambitions to use sustainable alternatives when making changes and improvements to our estate. Working with Morgan Sindall Construction has proved a successful partnership and we are really looking forward to opening the new centre.”

