In 2019 CAN was employed to carry out the routine chimney inspection and testing of the heat recovery steam generator chimney stacks at the (unrenewable) gas-fired power station on the Isle of Grain

CAN Renewables isspecifically focussing on wind and solar energy clients.

Parent company RSK, which acquired CAN in 2018, has worked on wind farms since the emergence of off- and onshore wind energy generation in the late 1990s – from finding sites and negotiating land options through to environment impact assessments, planning consents, supporting construction and operational environmental maintenance.

CAN’s specialism is tackling difficult access with ropes and abseiling. About 70% of CAN’s business is geotechnical projects for slope and retaining wall stabilisation, and installing rock fall protection measures. It is also does structural repairs, construction, inspection, testing and maintenance, usually involving an element of bespoke access. It worked on the installation of the roof at the new Tottenham Hotspur football stadium in London, for example.

CAN Renewables is led by Mark Richardson, managing director of CAN Group and Nicola McGlynn, who joins from testing and monitoring specialist Mistras, where she was diertcor in charge of wind energy business.

She said: “The CAN Renewables business represents an exciting opportunity for operations and maintenance in the sector and both the RSK businesses. Mark and I are delighted to be leading a business that believes in a clean energy future. The renewables sector is the driving force behind the UK’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions. In CAN Renewables, we have the passion and expertise to deliver engineering solutions while contributing to wider sector challenges, diversity, innovation and the increasing demands on the UK supply chain.”

RSK owner and chief executive Alan Ryder added: “Expanding into contracting businesses is an important part of our growth strategy as we engage in our mission to provide clients with an end-to-end offering through companies that complement our existing services.”

