Capital&Centric wins Cannon Brewery approval

The regeneration of the site in Neepsend, last used by Stones Brewery, will deliver 240 apartments, with the wider masterplan creating around 500 new homes. Alongside them will be around 15,000 sq ft of commercial space. The plans include a new urban park, public spaces and pedestrian routes.

John Moffat, joint managing director, at Capital&Centric, said, "Planning approval is a huge milestone for Cannon Brewery and another big moment for Neepsend. This place has been part of Sheffield's story for generations and we are excited and proud to give it a new lease of life.

"With planning now secured, we are creating a new neighbourhood in one of Sheffield's fastest-growing districts whilst celebrating heritage and history with hundreds of new homes, green led public spaces, vibrant workspace and somewhere people can live, work and socialise. It's about taking an incredible piece of the city's industrial heritage and making it relevant for the next generation."

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