Cat launches mini and micro excavators

The Cat 301 Compact can fit through tight doorways with its undercarriage retracted

The Cat 301 CR targets the most confined spaces. The machine can fit through 762mm x 1,981mm doorways while its compact radius design minimizes machine overhang to work in tight spaces. Its expandable undercarriage delivers improved stability and increases lift capacity compared to its predecessor, the Cat 300.9D.

Zach White, commercial director, said, "Customers asked for a machine in the one-ton class that is simple and comfortable to operate, while offering stability for lifting heavy weights.

"To enhance stability, the 301 CR is 26% wider than the 300.9D, with a fully expanded undercarriage. We also increased lift capacity by more than 80% from the 300.9D to elevate machine performance and flexibility in the field."

The Cat 302.4 and Cat 302.6 bring more options in the 2.4 and 2.6USt classes. White says, "We focused on four key areas to help deliver customer value with these units – cost-effective transportability, stability when lifting heavy loads, high ground clearance for working on trails with the fixed undercarriage and an easy to operate, smoother, more efficient hydraulic system. Customers will be able to use a wide range of work tools like hammers and demolition attachments, given the high auxiliary hydraulic flow.

"A wide fixed undercarriage for both the 302.4 CR (compared to the 302 CR) and 302.6 mini excavators results in higher lift capacities, with the 302.6 offering more than 453 kg higher lift capacity than the 302.7 CR."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk