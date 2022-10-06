Catterick health campus clears planning

Formal planning approval has been granted for the new Catterick Integrated Care Campus, a joint venture between the National Health Service (NHS) and Ministry of Defence (MoD) in Richmondshire.

The facility will house a range of healthcare services for armed forces personnel and their families based at Catterick Garrison as well as local civilian residents.

Tilbury Douglas has been working on the detailed designs, alongside BDP, WSP and Hoare Lea, and is now expected to be formally appointed main contractor.

Works have already started on site to prepare the site for the start of construction in spring 2023. Several unused and dilapidated buildings have been demolished.

Completion is expected in 2024.

On getting planning permission, Luke Houghton, head of healthcare plans at Headquarters Defence Medical Services, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be informed of Richmondshire District Council’s formal planning approval of the Catterick Integrated Care Campus design. This decision paves the way for an exciting future healthcare facility and delivery model for both the NHS and MoD. It is an opportunity to collaborate and work together and to focus on the health needs of the whole population in the area through excellence in joint clinical practice and learning."

Wendy Balmain, place director with the NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (HNYICB), said: "The NHS and MoD have been working together since 2015 worked to turn the vision for an integrated health and care campus for military and local civilian populations into reality. The formal planning approval is a major milestone, moving us forward with finalising our service proposals and achieving final approvals."

Tilbury Douglas Construction regional director Paul Ellenor said: “My team will now focus on finalising the design and preparing the site for construction to commence early next year.”

