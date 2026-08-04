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04 August 2026

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  3. CBRE takes on Herts Uni facilities management

CBRE takes on Herts Uni facilities management

5 hours The University of Hertfordshire has appointed CBRE to deliver integrated facilities management services across its 1.8m sq ft campus estate.

CBRE will provide a full range of facilities services, including technical maintenance, cleaning, horticulture, waste and pest control. These services will be supported by an integrated, data-led computer aided facility management and helpdesk platform, alongside specialist delivery partners.

A key focus of the partnership will be enhancing the student experience and maintaining a high-performing campus environment. This will include the introduction of a dedicated on-site campus ambassador role, alongside data-driven building management system (BMS) strategies designed to improve energy efficiency, optimise operations and maximise the value of the University’s estate.

The agreement also includes a commitment from CBRE to provide 320 hours of work experience annually for University of Hertfordshire students, with participants receiving a formal reference and an invitation to apply for CBRE’s Next Generation talent scheme.

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