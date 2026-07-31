CEA, HAE formalise partnership

Under the agreement, each organisation will become a member of the other. This aims to create a stronger platform for sharing insight, coordinating activity and working together on issues affecting their members and the wider industry.

CEA represents around 150 businesses across the construction equipment supply chain, including OEMs, component and attachment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and specialist service providers. HAE represents approximately 700 members across the hire sector, including around 100 OEMs and suppliers.

Viki Bell, CEO of CEA, said: “There is a natural fit between CEA and HAE, with both organisations representing businesses operating throughout the construction equipment supply chain.

“This agreement gives us a stronger basis for sharing knowledge and working together on the issues that matter to our members. Closer cooperation between our associations will help ensure that manufacturers, suppliers and hire companies have a more joined-up voice as the industry responds to the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Paul Gaze, CEO of HAE said: "HAE already works closely with the CEA on a range of topics including theft, asset management and taxation, so reciprocal membership is a logical next step. We have many OEM and supplier members, so this relationship underlines our commitment to supporting the hire supply chain. Trade bodies working together can achieve so much more."

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