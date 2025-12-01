Cheltenham development breaks ground

Breaking ground

Speller Metcalfe is building a development of 24 new homes at 320 Swindon Road in the St Paul’s area of Cheltenham for the local council.

Now that the site has been cleared and foundation work is set to begin, representatives from the council and contractor came together on 18th November 2025 to officially break ground.

Kickstarting the £6.2m construction phase, the site will deliver 17 apartments and seven houses, to be available through social rent and shared ownership.

The new homes, which have been designed to include solar panels, ground source heat pumps and low-carbon construction methods.

Green outdoor spaces have also been included to encourage biodiversity, with areas for trees and planting, as well as features to support wildlife such as hedgehog highways and bat, bee and bird boxes.

The development, due to complete in 2027, has received funding support from Homes England and was procured through Westworks' procurement solutions.

Mark Eaton, divisional director at Speller Metcalfe, said: “Breaking ground at Swindon Road marks the start of an exciting new chapter for this part of Cheltenham. Our team is passionate about delivering high-quality, sustainable homes that not only meet the needs of local people but also contribute positively to the wider community. It’s a privilege to work alongside Cheltenham Borough Council to help bring their vision for affordable, environmentally responsible housing to life.”

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