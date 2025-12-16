Cheshire developer proves to be serial safety offender

This was the state of Stockport Development's site

Inspectors from the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found numerous failings during a site inspection at a home-build project being undertaken by Stockport Development Limited in Kingsley Road, Manchester, in November 2023.

The HSE inspection found missing edge protection on first floor landings, missing and damaged security fencing, a lack of fire alarms and extinguishers, heavily obstructed walkways, and inadequate welfare provision for workers.

Four improvement notices being served, requiring the company to take action to protect its workers and any passing public.

When it was established that there had been four previous visits to the company’s construction sites between February 2021 and March 2023, all of which had resulted in enforcement action being taken in relation for health and safety violations, the HSE launched an investigation.

The investigation established that Stockport Development had repeatedly failed to fulfil its principal contractor duties and had failed to take heed of previous warnings and advice given by HSE inspectors.

Stockport Development Limited, of Bird Hall Lane, Stockport, Cheshire, pleaded guilty to a breach of regulation 13(1) of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015. It was ordered to pay a fine of £45,000 plus surcharge of £18,000 and costs of £6,297 at Manchester Magistrates court on Friday 12th December.

HSE inspector Claire Whitehurst, said: “This company showed a total disregard for keeping its workers and members of the public safe by failing to meet the most basic health and safety standards. Principal contractors have a responsibility to ensure they identify and manage risks involved in construction work, and to put safe systems in place to protect all who may be affected by their undertaking.

“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action, including prosecution, against those that fall below the required standards, even where no incident has occurred.”

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