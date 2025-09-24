CIBSE sets up new lifts group

CIBSE CEO Ruth Carter, CIBSE president Vince Arnold, SoVT chair Michael Bottomley and CIBSE membership director Richard Goldsbrough

The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) has launched a professional group for individuals and organisations working across the design, engineering and installation of lifts, escalators and emerging vertical mobility systems.

The Society of Vertical Transportation (SoVT) builds on the legacy of the well-established CIBSE Lifts Group, which has been around for decades. The new society goes further, offering a structure for professional membership, specialist continuing professional development (CPD), collaboration and international engagement.

The launch coincides with the release of the CIBSE Guide D 2025 – Transportation Systems in Buildings, an internationally recognised reference for vertical transportation professionals. Covering passenger and goods lifts, escalators, moving walkways, lifting platforms and emerging technologies, the updated guide offers advice for design, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance.

“The Lifts Group has for the last 30 years been the backbone supporting CIBSE Guide D,” said Michael Bottomley, chair of the SoVT. “Now the guide proudly bears the name and logo of the Society of Vertical Transportation. Our ambition is to become the worldwide hub for vertical transportation technology and education. Through CPD seminars and international engagement, we aim to educate, mentor and support professionals at every stage of their careers.”

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