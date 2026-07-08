CITB spotlights net zero training

The Low Carbon Passport Programme developed by Balfour Beatty. Image courtesy of BE-ST

The IIF is designed to fund innovative, employer-led projects. Net zero, along with other significant industry workforce and skills challenges, is one of the six core categories that qualifies for funding.

The first project is a Low Carbon Passport Programme developed by Balfour Beatty, the official sponsor of Net Zero Week 2026. It is a new accredited qualification designed to fix the major shortage of low-carbon construction skills across Scotland and the wider UK. It’s free to enrol with courses currently running up until November 2026. The training is designed to help both existing professionals and new entrants develop the practical skills needed to thrive in the future.

Also brought to life through CITB’s IIF is a two-year Future Workforce project developed by Berkeley Group in collaboration with the Supply Chain Sustainability School and its Future Workforce Leadership Group. The programme is creating new bite-sized learning resources such as videos, animations, and tailored training sessions to help colleges deliver relevant net zero skills and help SMEs understand and access net zero business opportunities. All resources will be free for at least three years to ensure long-term impact, wider industry benefit, and a scalable model that strengthens the UK’s workforce.

Timber in Construction 101, which has also received funding from CITB’s IIF and has been developed by Donaldson Timber Systems, has been created to bring together industry and academia. The programme’s aim is to help build a skilled and diverse workforce equipped to deliver sustainable construction at scale. Launched at Futurebuild in May this year, the programme will provide more than 15 fully funded training modules for construction and built environment professionals, apprentices and college students. The modules will range from introductory learning through to advanced technical training.

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