Civils contractors hire new lobbyist

Ben Goodwin, CECA director of policy and public affairs

CECA has appointed Ben Goodwin as director of policy and public affairs.

He effectively replaces Marie-Claude Hemming, CECA’s external affairs chief and director of policy who left in June to join the Association for Consultancy & Engineering (ACE).

Goodwin has joined CECA from the Institute of Sustainability & Environmental Professionals (formerly IEMA) where he held a similar role. His previous career includes six years at the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), where he headed the policy team. He has also served on government advisory boards and industry initiatives.

“Civil engineering contractors play a vital role in delivering the infrastructure that underpins the UK’s economy, society, and transition to net zero,” Ben Goodwin said. “I look forward to working with CECA members, our English regions and devolved nations, government at all levels and wider stakeholders to ensure the policy environment supports the industry’s ability to deliver sustainable economic growth, create jobs, and lead to better outcomes for businesses and communities in all parts of the country.”

Esh Construction business development director Ross Markwell is chair of CECA’s Chairman’s Strategic Forum. He said: “We are delighted to welcome Ben to CECA. His extensive experience across infrastructure, sustainability, and government engagement will be invaluable as we continue to champion the interests of our members, and ensure the industry is equipped to meet future challenges.

“Ben’s appointment reflects CECA’s commitment to strengthening our voice with policymakers and securing a stronger UK infrastructure sector, and the best possible business environment for the nation’s civil engineering contractors.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk