CJ Construction launches first commercial development

The funding package includes a £1.37m grant and a loan of £980,000 from the Wales Commercial Property Fund. It will support the development of more than 20,000 sq ft of speculative commercial space at Mardon Park, Baglan.

Located within the Port Talbot Waterfront Enterprise Zone, the development will transform 1.37 acres of brownfield land into high-quality commercial space that could be occupied by a single business or subdivided into smaller units. The project, expected to take around six months, will support local economic regeneration while creating opportunities for subcontractors, suppliers and businesses across the region.

Founded by Chris Jones in 1988, and incorporated in 2000, CJ Construction has grown from a family business into an established contractor employing 32 people and generating an annual turnover of almost £5m. The company has built a strong reputation delivering commercial and residential projects across South Wales, particularly for housing associations.

In July 2024, Chris's son Russell Jones and fellow director Alex Holland completed a self-funded MBO, with founder Chris Jones remaining with the business in an advisory role.

The Baglan project represents the company's first direct commercial development, building on more than two decades' experience as principal contractor on residential and commercial schemes.

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