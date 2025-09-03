Clancy maintains growth momentum

Chief executive Matt Cannon is the third generation of the Clancy family to lead the business

In the year to 30th March 2025, family-owned Clancy increased turnover by 13% to £430m (2024: £379m) and grew pre-tax profit by 34% to £28.0m (2024: £20.9m).

This success has been supported by the effective mobilisation of key frameworks in energy and water, the company said. These include work on South West Water’s Capital Delivery Programme tier 1 framework, and Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks’ (SSEN) Capital Delivery Agreements partnership to upgrade the provider’s network across the south of England throughout the ED2 regulatory period.

Clancy’s forward order book of £2.8bn also reflects new wins in the year across energy, water and major civil engineering, including to help Southern Water deliver its AMP8 investment, and for a programme of gas mains and service replacement works for Southern Gas Networks (SGN).

Within major programmes, the business has expanded its work as a specialist contractor for EKFB and SCS joint ventures on HS2, as well as securing a new appointment as design & build partner for the Old Abbey 132kV substation for Sizewell C.

Despite a challenging economic backdrop, Clancy continues to operate without borrowing, with cash and cash equivalent at the end of March 2025 reaching £46.8m. This financial footing provides the platform for reinvestment in the business. Investment in new plant and equipment during the year reached £15.8m while 86,000 hours of training was delivered across the 3,000-strong workforce through the in-house Clancy Academy.

The business’ model of direct delivery and reinvestment to build skills is also seeing it support growth through internal promotions – with 170 made in the year – and a strengthening of leadership teams. Last month, Michael Cape, who joined Clancy in 2003, was appointed to the executive board as executive director for safety, health, environment, quality and fleet (SHEQF). Other key promotions have included Hannah Leggatt as Clancy’s first director of environment & sustainability, and Rebecca Glendinning to director of health, safety & wellbeing.

Chief executive Matt Cannon said: “The past year has seen us mobilise rapidly to support major investment across our infrastructure markets – accelerating new programmes in energy and water tied to the regulatory cycle, as well as securing new wins in rail, gas and nuclear. We have expanded our geographical footprint with the support of new offices in London, Exeter and Basingstoke, helping to solidify our position to deliver excellent results for clients across the UK.

“Looking ahead, we see wider opportunities to maintain our growth trajectory, particularly in bringing to bear our major civil engineering experience to contribute to high-performing joint venture and supply chains as infrastructure investment expands.

“Our strong financial results for the past year provide us with the confidence and ability to continue our focus on reinvesting in the business – focusing on exceptional delivery and long-term partnership with our clients.”

Board chair Kevin Clancy added: “Continuous investment in skills is central to our direct delivery model and our ability to flex and grow to meet clients’ changing needs. This approach has resulted in a number of key promotions over the past year, including the expansion of Clancy’s executive board. As a family-owned business, we want to offer life-long careers that mean our people stay with us for the long term – over a quarter of our workforce has now been with us for more than a decade.

“But our approach to the skills challenge is not just about those with high levels of experience. We recognise that, to an extent, the industry needs safe people before it needs skilled people. We’re pleased to be providing opportunities through initiatives like the Skills for Life Bootcamp to get people into construction and working safely on site even before they reach tier 1 training. Laying that groundwork will be vital to delivering on the huge demand for critical infrastructure over the coming years and decades.”

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