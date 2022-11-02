Classes in the car park

The architects' vision for the old car park

The car park conversion is part of Laing O’Rourke’s £1.3bn redevelopment of the London Olympia complex in Kensington.

The car park, which fronts Maclise Road, opened in 1937. An initial plan to convert the building into offices was approved in 2019 and demolition began in May that year.

The fresh planning application, approved by the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, makes substantial revisions with internal layout changes to support new uses. The eastern part of the building will remain for hotel and gymnasium, as before, but the western part will now be for education use, not offices.

Private education company Alpha Plus Group will run a school withing the building on weekdays; the BRIT school of performing arts is expected to use it on Saturdays.

Laing O’Rourke has already begun work on the conversion of multi-storey car park and the wider Olympia regeneration project, and is expected to be completed in 2025.

