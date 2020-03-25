Closing gates: BAM shares Wates’ short pause strategy

Breaching Covid-19 Site Operating Procedures...

BAM sites that are deemed able to meet the new Covid-19 Site Operating Procedures, with workers kept two metres apart at all times, are expected to re-open and resume work on Monday 30th March.

This policy is very similar to that announced by Wates a few hours earlier – a 48-hour suspension to implement new site management strategies where possible, to minimise workers’ exposure to the threat of the virus.

BAM Construct said: “BAM is determined to maintain the highest levels of safety for our employees and their families, our supply chain, our clients, along with the wider public. Enabling the safest working conditions, as set out by Public Health England and the new Site Operating Procedures developed by Build UK and the Construction Leadership Council, requires more time for detailed discussions and collaboration with clients, employees and our supply chain.

“Where work can be delivered according to these guidelines, it is anticipated that sites will re-start from Monday 30th March. This date will be kept under constant review.

“Facilities management activity at BAM Construct across the UK has been assessed against the current guidelines and will continue. The majority of our facilities management sites are government public sector buildings which are all critical to our national effort to combat the Covid 19.”

It concluded: "All our operations remain under constant review."

