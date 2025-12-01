Clowes plans Foston industrial park expansion

Earthworks at Plot 11 on Dove Valley Park [Photo credit – Benniman]

Clowes has submitted a planning application to South Derbyshire District Council for two industrial units totalling 542,000 sq ft on Plot 11 at Dove Valley Park in Foston.

The proposed development is being brought forward for an as-yet undisclosed occupier.

Earthworks are already progressing under an existing consent to prepare the site for construction following approval.

Marc Freeman, development director at Clowes Developments, said: “Dove Valley Park continues to attract strong interest from a range of high-profile national and international operators. This planning submission for two units totalling over half a million sq ft demonstrates our ongoing confidence in the site and its strategic location. We look forward to progressing the application with South Derbyshire District Council.”

In addition, a revision to the proposed Innovation Centre has also been submitted. The facility will serve as a central hub for all businesses in the vicinity, providing space for gatherings and meetings. There will also be a cafe/restaurant and amenity space. The Innovation Centre will also serve as a place for start-up businesses and is being developed in consultation with the University of Derby.

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