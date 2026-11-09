CNH to sell 70% stake to Kobelco

In a deal that will rock the global construction equipment sector, CNH has agreed to sell a 70% stake in its business to Kobelco Construction Machinery.

This deal effectively signals CNH’s structural retreat from fighting as a top-tier multi-segment heavy construction equipment OEM. By entering into a joint venture majority-owned by Kobe Steel, CNH sheds the heavy capital demands of trying to match Caterpillar, Komatsu, or Volvo CE across parallel agricultural and construction development tracks.

For the construction sector, the deal consolidates several prominent machinery brands under a single joint venture. The entity will operate a product portfolio covering heavy and compact earthmoving, lifting, and compaction equipment under the CASE Construction, Eurocomach, and New Holland Construction brands.

The deal allows Kobelco to complement its existing excavator range with loaders, graders, dozers, compact track loaders, skid steer loaders, and backhoe loaders.For Kobelco, securing a 70 per cent stake unlocks immediate scale.

Kobelco has historically enjoyed a premium engineering pedigree, especially in crawler excavators. But the company has struggled with distribution reach compared to the North American and European footprints of CASE and New Holland. Taking majority control gives the Japanese manufacturer direct, deep access to Western dealer networks while placing its technology at the heart of the legacy CNH brands.

Kobelco brings specific technological focus to the partnership, particularly in hydraulic excavators, cranes, and digital transformation technologies such as the K-DIVE remote operation platform. Current leadership under Humayun Chishti, President of CNH's Construction segment, is expected to transition into the Chief Executive Officer role for the joint venture following completion.

Distribution and customer support channels will remain continuous, with machine sales and maintenance served through existing global dealer networks. Financing, retail leases, rental programmes, and insurance products for the joint venture's machinery will continue to be administered via CNH Capital.

The joint venture deal lands at an interesting time for Kobelco here in the UK, following the news last week that its UK dealer Molson Group had filed for administration. An expanded Kobelco offering a full line of equipment could be an attractive prospect for an ambitious UK dealer.