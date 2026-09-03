Collett adds Greiner bridging system

The Greiner Busy 1050 at Collett's Goole depot

The Greiner Busy 1050 is a modular bridge-over-bridge system designed to be assembled over existing bridges or culverts, allowing a special transport combination to pass over without applying its full axle load to the structure below.

The new equipment is capable of overbridging structures up to 25 metres, while its modular design allows the crossing length to be adapted to suit the requirements of individual projects, providing the potential for both shorter and longer configurations.

The system is rated to 1,050metre/tonne, but capacity varies according to crossing span and transport configuration. Deploying the bridge will require the skills of the heavy cargo specialist's engineering department. The first job using the system is planned for later this month.

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