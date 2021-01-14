Colmore Tang targets cladding remediation

Colmore Tang chief operating officer Steve Underwood

The Birmingham-based contractor is targeting building owners, managing agents and surveyors seeking to replace cladding.

Colmore Tang has already built several tower blocks since it was launched in 2013, delivering more than 3,500 residential units and a 253-bedroom hotel, as well as 180,000 sq ft of retail space.

The issue of how widely flammable cladding systems have been used across the UK came to light after the Grenfell Tower fire in London in 2017. With liability not always easy to establish and many buildings owned by opaque overseas trusts, progress in replacing dangerous cladding has been slow over the past three years.

It is estimated that there are around 2,000 residential buildings that are still enveloped in high-risk, combustible cladding. The UK government launched a £1bn Building Safety Fund in May 2020 to help building owners with the replacement of unsafe cladding. Colmore Tang wants a slice of it.

Colmore Tang said that it would use its subcontractors and suppliers to offer ‘the full remediation process from initial fire assessment and design, to project management, tax advice and delivery’. It also offers clients a latent defects warranty.

Chief operating officer Steve Underwood said: “Nobody should have to live in an unsafe building. Through conversations we have had with building owners, managing agents and even cladding manufacturers, it’s clear that the complexities in cladding remediation are slowing down the ability to get this vital work done. The government’s target is also mounting pressure on building owners, who are being encouraged to complete all works before mandatory new legislation is introduced.

“Lots of specialist contractors don’t operate at the scale required to fulfil many of these projects, leaving clients struggling to engage with consultants when looking for a solution. That’s why we’re doing what we know best – tall, high-density residential buildings. We’re bringing together the moving parts to create a single cohesive product. Furthermore, we provide a fully-auditable digital record of the whole process ensuring that the ‘golden thread’ – as described in Dame Judith Hackett’s Grenfell recommendations – is delivered along with a comprehensively-insured end product.”

