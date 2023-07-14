Competition gets nasty in construction waste management

Bulk Transfer had three tipper trucks torched

SoilEx Environmental and Bulk Transfer Ltd are in the same line of business and barely 20 miles apart, the former in Harpenden, the latter in Maple Cross.

Leafy Hertfordshire in 2023 might not be where one expects hoodlums and tyro mobsters trying to put legitimate businesses out of action by foul play.

“Is this really the way things are still done....it's 2023 in the Home Counties not 1920s New York,” said Alex Collman, founder and owner of SoilEx on LinkedIn.

He posted news of the attack on his business: “Clearly a targeted attack in the early hours of Sunday morning. The hard work of our team quite literally going up in smoke. Four new tipper trucks... gone.”

Also during Saturday night or the early hours of Sunday morning, Bulk Transfer had three of its trucks torched.

“A horrible start to a new week,” Bulk Transfer said. “We got a call in the early hours of Sunday morning from the police and came to the yard to find three of our tipper trucks had been set on fire.

“We are still very much a family run company and have worked hard to get where we are today, and seeing such a deliberate act of hate is horrible.

“The positives to come out of it? The help and support from customers, suppliers, friends and family. We would like to extend our thanks to all of you who have supported us.

Soilex had four new trucks burned out

“Onwards and upwards.”

Responses on social media were full of support and sympathy for the companies under siege.

Management consultant Kieran Goddard said that while the police might not be able to do very much, clients will soon know, if they don’t already, exactly who is behind the attacks and should stop handing any contracts to the culprits.

