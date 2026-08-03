Connected Places seeks SMEs for diesel-free project

An emissions free Sany excavator, working on an unrelated project, for Murphy

The programme has been established to provide evidence on on-site performance. Up to four successful applicants will receive up to £60,000 each to trial their solution over a four-month period. The programme will give them access to live infrastructure sites, working alongside Anglian Water and Costain through the Strategic Pipeline Alliance.

They will also benefit from engagement with industry experts and tailored business support from specialists at the Catapult. This will support them to build a credible evidence base that can enable the future procurement of their solutions by infrastructure clients and the commercial growth of their businesses. The programme is open to UK registered small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with proven deployment-ready solutions that address one or more of the challenge areas.

Geoff Stevens, director of built environment at Connected Places Catapult, said, "The challenge is not a lack of innovation. Proven diesel-free solutions already exist. The challenge is creating the evidence and confidence needed for wider adoption. By working directly with industry partners in a live infrastructure environment, this programme will help high-potential UK businesses demonstrate real world performance and support the transition from successful trials to adoption at scale, across the sector."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk