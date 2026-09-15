Kier aims higher

Stuart Togwell

The contractor had a record order book of £11.9bn at the year end. Average month end net cash was £10.7m, from a debt of £49.2m last year, marking the first time in a decade it had achieved a positive monthly cash position. The company set a second target here, aiming for an average net cash position of over £200m by 2029.

The group currently operates on more than 120 frameworks, across diverse sectors. It expects water, energy, defence and healthcare to contribute significant revenue growth over the next three years.

Chief executive Stuart Togwell was pleased, saying, "We continued to strengthen the group’s financial profile, reaching an average net cash position for the first time in over a decade, a significant milestone to build upon. In my first year as CEO, we have also made important operational and structural changes, strengthening the depth of the executive team and further aligning the group to the significant growth opportunities ahead."

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