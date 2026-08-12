Consistent Value and Partnership: Liebherr at Vertikal Days 2026

The new 90 tonne model, the LTM 1090-4.3

With more than 75 years of engineering expertise, Liebherr has established itself as a trusted partner to businesses worldwide. At this Vertikal Days, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the Group’s latest developments in lifting technology, digitalisation and customer support services.

Making its UK debut will be the new LTM 1090-4.3, a 90-tonne mobile crane featuring Liebherr's latest LICCON3 control system. The new generation control platform delivers enhanced performance, improved operator functionality and advanced connectivity capabilities. The crane joins several other LICCON3-equipped models on display, including the LTM 1055-3.3 and LTM 1120-4.2, alongside the LTM 1110-5.2, the first mobile crane launched with the latest control system.

Further mobile crane displays will demonstrate the breadth and versatility of Liebherr's portfolio, ranging from the compact LTC 1050-3.1, designed for operation in restricted working environments, through to the LTM 1450-8.1, offering a maximum lifting capacity of 450 tonnes.

Alongside the mobile crane exhibits, Liebherr's tower crane division will highlight its latest technologies and support solutions, while the company's components division will present its zero-emission battery technology, showcasing Liebherr's continued investment in sustainable equipment and energy solutions. Liebherr’s innovative portable battery solution, the LPO 100

Digitalisation will also be a key focus on the stand. Liebherr specialists will demonstrate the latest developments within the company's digital ecosystem, including LiDIA and Performance, as well as the newest features available through Crane Planner 2.0 and Crane Finder, both accessible via the MyLiebherr platform. These solutions are designed to support customers throughout the planning, operation and optimisation of lifting projects.

Visitors will also be able to meet Liebherr's Training Services team, who will be available to discuss tailored training programmes and the latest developments in operator education and workforce development.

Liebherr will be exhibiting in Newark Showground's Innovation Zone on stand 426 during Vertikal Days 2026, taking place on 9-10 September 2026.

The smallest in Liebherr’s luffing jib tower crane series, the 195 HC-LH

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