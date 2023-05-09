Construction begins at Sutherland Spaceport

The ground-breaking ceremony last week

Sutherland Spaceport, formerly known as Space Hub Sutherland, will be the first vertical launch spaceport to be built on the UK mainland.

It will be the home spaceport of Forres-based rocket and launch services company, Orbex, which will use the site to launch up to 12 orbital rockets per year for the deployment of satellites into orbit.

An official ground-breaking ceremony last week was attended by Scottish national and local government representatives, among other project stakeholders.

Orbex has signed a lease with development agency Highlands & Islands Enterprise (HIE) for the spaceport location on community-owned land on the A’ Mhoine peninsula in northwest Sutherland.

Sutherland Spaceport is intended to become the first carbon-neutral spaceport in the world, both in its construction and its operation. For example, peat lifted during the construction will be re-used to repair other areas of peatland that have degraded over time. And the Orbex Prime rocket is powered by a renewable biofuel, Futuria Liquid Gas, supplied by Calor.

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) has agreed to contribute £3m to support the development of Sutherland Spaceport, completing a public investment package that also includes just over £9m from HIE and the Scottish government and £2.55m that the UK Space Agency announced in 2018. The NDA chose to support Sutherland Spaceport following the decommissioning of the nearby Dounreay nuclear power station, as part of its remit to support communities affected by the closure of nuclear plants.

US engineer Jacobs has been contracted to manage the construction of the site as well as provide spaceport operations support, operations consultancy and engineering services. Jacobs has supported US space agency NASA across several Space Centers and spaceflight programs, including management of operations at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Jacobs has also managed significant aspects of the Dounreay nuclear site on the north coast of Scotland.

Jacobs vice president Andy White said: “As an investor in Orbex, Jacobs is deeply committed to supporting this key project which is of immense importance to the UK’s fast growing space sector. We are looking forward to fulfilling our role as prime constructor for the spaceport, including design, procurement and management of the local supply chain, as well as providing operations support and engineering services.”

Artist's impression

Kristian von Bengtson, chief development officer and interim chief executive of Orbex, said: “Sutherland represents a new breed of spaceport, for a new breed of rocket. This is 21st century, agile spaceflight with sustainability at its core. With the construction of Sutherland Spaceport underway, this is an important piece of the puzzle that will make the UK a modern space nation. Just as importantly, we’re hopefully also setting the tone for how business can be a force for good, creating jobs and opportunities while minimising the impact upon the environment.”

Ian Annett, deputy chief executive of the UK Space Agency, said: “This marks a major step forward for Sutherland Spaceport and demonstrates the UK’s growing launch capability and the thriving space sector in Scotland.

“The UK Space Agency has invested £8.5m in Scottish-based launch technologies through the European Space Agency's Boost! programme, as well as £2.5m towards the spaceport and £5.5m for the development of Orbex’s Prime rocket, which has catalysed further investment from private and public partners.

“Not only will Sutherland Spaceport unlock 250 new job opportunities and boost the Highlands and Islands economy, but its carbon-neutral ambition underlines the UK’s position as a world-leader in sustainable space activities.”

