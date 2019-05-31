Construction management teams named for $8.5bn Chicago airport expansion

It has also confirmed the appointment the lead architect. Studio ORD joint venture will drive the design of theexpansion programme, which is known as O’Hare 21. The appointment of Studio ORD had been announced in March but was subject to contract negotiations (link opens in new tab).

The three construction manager at-risk (CMAR) contracts cover key O’Hare 21 projects. The selected CMARs are Austin Power Partners, Turner Paschen Aviation Partners, and Aecom Hunt Clayco JV. The teams were selected through a competitive procurement process that began with a request for qualifications that was issued in March 2017 and had seven respondents. This was followed by a request for proposals issued in October 2018, which had five respondents. Each of the three selected teams has been awarded contracts valued at US$116m.

The scope for the CMARs has not been divided out yet, but will include the following O’Hare 21 projects: the Terminal 5 expansion, the new Satellite Terminal 2 and its associated APM tunnel, mass grading required for a future employee parking and security facility, and various projects that will enable the construction of future O’Hare 21 projects such as the O’Hare Global Terminal and Global Concourse.

Studio ORD will now begin working with the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), airline partners and other key stakeholders to develop its design concept for the new O’Hare Global Terminal and Global Concourse. Studio ORD is a joint venture comprises Studio Gang Architects, Solomon Cordwell Buenz, Corgan, Milhouse Engineering & Construction and STL Architects.

Studio ORD will also set the tone for a second architect team, which will design the two new satellite concourses to be built west of Terminal 1. The second team will be selected from the remaining four finalists who were shortlisted in the lead architect selection process: Fentress-EXP-Brook-Garza Joint Venture Partners; Foster Epstein Moreno Joint Venture Partners; Santiago Calatrava; and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. This team will be selected in the coming months.