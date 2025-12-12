Construction output down 0.6% in October

Monthly construction output is estimated to have fallen by 0.6% in October 2025, the ONS says. This follows an increase of 0.2% in September 2025.

The decrease in monthly output in October came from decreases in both new work, and repair & maintenance, which fell by 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

Over the three months to October 2025 total construction output is estimated to have fallen by 0.3%, with repair & maintenance falling by 1.0% but new work growing by 0.1%.

At the sector level, four out of the nine sectors fell in the three months to October 2025. The main negative contributor to the decrease was private housing repair and maintenance, which fell by 2.3%.

Jo Streeten, managing director for buildings & places at construction consultant Aecom, said: “A dip in output underlines just how fragile the recovery remains. The government has talked up capital spending and planning reform, but clients are still waiting for clear signs that the system will move faster before committing to major programmes.

“The commitment to add 350 planners in last month’s budget is the kind of practical measure that can keep projects flowing. However, the bigger prize is pace and predictability – using AI and digital tools to speed up how submissions are reviewed, cut uncertainty and shorten timelines. Turn that into delivery and confidence can carry into 2026 with a more robust pipeline.”

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