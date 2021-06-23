Constructive cooperation on important cofferdam inspections

Collaboration is a well-recognised part of any civils work; it is even more important when working in a busy, port environment, and working on or in the water. Specialist skills, knowledge and understanding are without doubt crucial to a successful project. When these key elements are required there really is only one company to speak to, and that is P&D Environmental, part of the P&D Marine Group.

P&D Environmental cover all aspects of marine civils, from dredging to restoration and engineering. The P&D Environmental team work closely with the commercial and public sectors, and private estate owners across the UK, in conjunction with P&D Marine Group it offers a wealth of experience and knowledge in the design and installation of equipment in the commercial, construction, and leisure industry. The P&D Marine Group offers a turnkey solution that will meet their clients exacting requirements. With over a decade of delivering the best solutions, and by carefully selecting high-quality products, combined with the very best service, P&D Marine Group have created your ‘One Stop Solution’. The company’s ongoing development programme continues to look for the best solutions and this means they cannot rest on their past successes and continues to strive as a group to move forward and provide all their clients with the very best product and service you can find anywhere in the industry. As part of their commitment to deliver a high-quality service, they maintain accreditations of CHAS, ISO9001 and ISO14001, are Construction Line Gold members and SSIP. They are a member of the British Marine Federation with all site staff CSCS accredited and DEFRA approved Water Safety.

P&D Environmental were contracted to carry out important cofferdam inspections on behalf of RG Parkins Ltd who are a leading structural and civil engineering consultancy based in the northwest of England. RG Parkin instructed P&D Environmental to carry out the works on behalf of their client, Associated British Ports (ABP) who are the UK’s leading and best-connected port owner and operator, with a network of 21 ports handling around a quarter of the UK’s seaborne trade.

P&D Environmental contracted Briggs Marine, a leading provider of marine and environmental services, to provide a turnkey solution and to minimise port disruption. Briggs specialises in port and marine operations, subsea and environmental support and vessel charter. Thus, to maximise the dive window and operational time on site, P&D Environmental chartered Briggs Marine's vessel, the 'Forth Hunter'

For the operation it was important that the client was able to understand the condition of the cofferdam, and if there were any concerns as to its safety should there be a requirement for additional works to be undertaken.

The key element in the project was to ensure that whilst divers were in the water, the operational nature of the port was not affected and that the divers were able to carry out the works safely whilst meeting the requirements for the project.

During the works, P&D Environmental were able to assess the thickness of the steel works in place, to airlift silt from around the piles and to carry out an overall assessment of the condition of the cofferdam. P&D Environmental produced a full report for the client which enabled them to forward plan any future works to the cofferdam.

P&D Environmental offer a wide range of marine and environmental contracting services, specialising in water-based civil engineering services including de-silting, lake and river restoration, bank stabilisation, rock armour, scour protection and sheet piling. Their team have all undergone specialist marine training and can either provide marine plant hire to meet the client’s needs, or a complete design and build service, ensuring each project’s success. In addition, they have a full in-house manufacturing and design facility for custom-built metal and wood fabrication work.

P&D Environmental pride themselves on providing a high quality, high value, and professional service, ensuring they deliver optimum results and inspire confidence in everything they do to satisfy the needs of their clients. The knowledge, experience and the diverse skills they have acquired over the years, have allowed them to work on sensitive sites within SSSI (Sites of Specialist Scientific Interest) and conservation areas, as well as restoring historic structures along our waterways.

P&D Environmental operate custom built plant to suit individual project requirements and operate from land or afloat where access in restricted.

This article was paid for by P&D Environmental. Find out more.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk