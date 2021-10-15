Consultation opens for PAS 8672

PAS 8672 is the new framework for competence of individual principal contractors and designated individuals working under organisational principal contractors.

BSI is seeking comments from people in the housing, construction, fire, and safety industries and resident groups. Comments can be registered before 10th November 2021 online here.

The standard is a part of the built environment competence programme, which supports the Building Safety Bill to raise competence requirements for three newly regulated roles: those of principal designer, principal contractor and building safety manager. It is sponsored by the Department for ‘Levelling Up’, Housing and Communities, as that ministry is now called.

PAS 8672: Built environment – Framework for competence of individual principal contractors and designated individuals working under organisational principal contractors – specification defines the proposed competence and commitment of principal contractors working on all buildings to:

achieve relevant building regulations compliance

manage building safety

identify, plan, monitor and manage building safety risks and the consequences of human behaviour

promote building work practices necessary to maintain safe buildings for occupiers and visitors

manage the production/assembly of building structures, systems and services

maintain competence and commitment of managing record keeping and change control.

Following this consultation process, the standard is expected to be published in mid-2022.

