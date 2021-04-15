Contract awarded for employees' village at Red Sea mega resort

The Coastal Village

TRSDC has appointed Saudi firm Contracting & Construction Enterprises (CCE) to design and build the local infrastructure for the Coastal Village, where employees of its Red Sea Project will live. CCE is to focus on minimising the village’s carbon footprint, while providing a comfortable home for the 14,000 people that will eventually live there.

Upon completion in 2030, the Red Sea Project will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. It will also include marinas, golf courses, entertainment and leisure facilities. The masterplan was approved in early 2019.

CCE, an engineering procurement and construction business based in Riyadh, is responsible for developing the Coastal Village’s local infrastructure, which is designed to minimise its carbon footprint. CCE will also construct a network of paths and walkways, as well as the earthworks and utility hub.

“Our Coastal Village will soon be home for the employees who will operate the destination, as well as their families,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC.” We want our residents to be as comfortable at the Red Sea Project as the guests who visit us, which is why we’re developing a liveable and sustainable community in which they can live, work and relax.

“We’re creating a new resort village and CCE is aligned with our commitment to creating this eco-friendly community, making them the perfect partner for this project.”

CCE will be responsible for establishing a circulation network to connect the village that prioritises walking, cycling, and a fleet of electric buggies and service vehicles. The Coastal Village will not be accessible by regular vehicles and instead rely on a network of roads and paths built for sustainable travel.

Other planned features include energy-efficient LED street lighting and illuminated signs that will comply with the Red Sea Dark Sky guidelines. Lighting controls are provided to ensure that lighting is switched off during times when there is adequate daylight available or no one is around.

The contract also covers the construction of utility hubs, a potable water network, a firefighting water network, an irrigation network and a sewerage network.

Khaled Al Nabet, chairman of CCE, said: “It is an exciting challenge to design and build new infrastructure for this new residential village, and to do that while meeting the ambitious sustainability targets set by TRSDC. Our designs have been developed to ensure we play our role in creating the world’s first truly regenerative tourism destination, and to lay a solid foundation for the success of future work.”

Work at the Red Sea Project is on track for the arrival of the first guests by the end of 2022, when the international airport and the first hotels will open. The Coastal Village will become home to its first residents by the second quarter of 2021.

