Contract awarded for new Sydney station

The NSW government has awarded the contract, which is part of Sydney Metro - Australia’s biggest public transport project.

The project will create the 250m-long underground Pitt Street Station running from Park Street to Bathurst St, connecting the two station entries with retail and other commercial facilities.

In addition, CPB Contractors will work with Oxford Properties Group for the design and construction of the two high-rise buildings above the station. The buildings will be 39-storeys each and comprise one commercial office building and one build-to-rent residential building. Revenue for this component of the project will be confirmed at contract execution.

CPB Contractors managing director Juan Santamaria said: “CPB Contractors is proud to be working closely with Sydney Metro, Oxford Properties and the local business community to deliver this important new station and two landmark high-rise towers.”

Work on the station will begin in 2020 and is expected to be concluded in 2023.

Sydney Metro involves the construction of 31 metro stations and more than 66km of new metro rail. CPB Contractors, together with its joint venture partners, delivered the tunnelling and civil works for the recently-opened Sydney Metro Northwest and is currently constructing the 15.5km twin tunnels and associated fit-out works for Sydney Metro City & Southwest.

