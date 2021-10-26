Contract boost for O’Keefe

Elkins Construction has a £300m contract to put up prefabricated housing modules for the London Borough of Greenwich. It has given O’Keefe a £7.5m concrete frame package on the Brook Estate project in Kidbrooke.

This includes the basement, sub-structure, reinforced concrete frame, infrastructure, and hard and soft landscaping for a block of 80 residential units that will be made in a factory by Liverpool-based Ideal Modular Homes, trucked down to south London and then craned into place.

The contract awards comes just a few weeks after O’Keefe Construction entered a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) to protect it from insolvency and give it time to implement a financial restructuring. (The CVA does not apply to O’Keefe Demolition which operates as a separate business.)

Elsewhere in the southeast, O’Keefe Construction has won a £600,000 contract to provide infrastructure and substructure works for Willmott Dixon at Hadlow College in Kent.

O’Keefe managing director Marc Daly said: “We are delighted to have secured these noteworthy contracts which demonstrates the broad spectrum of our skills as a specialist contractor. We also welcome the confidence our clients have in our business and look forward to further successes as we approach the year end.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk