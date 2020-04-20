Contracting teams complete Glasgow field hospital

NHS staff applauded the contractors on completion of the hospital

Construction of NHS Louisa Jordan, which has been created at the Scottish Events Campus (SEC), was completed yesterday (19th April) and the hospital now operationally ready to treat patients if required. Balfour Beatty, Kier, Robertson and Graham have been the principal contractors on the job, working on behalf of the Scottish government.

The hospital said on Twitter that every week, the nation has been clapping for carers and that now that construction is completed “our NHS staff are clapping for every single member of our contractor teams who have worked night and day to make this possible. Thank you!”

Constructing the hospital and the equipping of each bed is expected to cost approximately £43m. Almost all of the expenditure has been incurred via contracts placed by NHS National Services Scotland and using existing frameworks.

The Scottish government said that it is hoped the hospital will not be needed thanks to the public’s continued efforts to stay at home and the other measures that are being taken to increase the number of NHS Scotland beds.

Health secretary Jeane Freeman said: “I want to offer my sincere gratitude and thanks to the contractors and NHS Scotland staff who have come from across Scotland to work tirelessly to transform the SEC into the NHS Louisa Jordan. You are an inspiration to us all.

“The decision on patients being accepted at the NHS Louisa Jordan will be reviewed on a regular basis. I hope this facility will not be needed as, alongside the public’s continued efforts to stay at home, NHS Scotland has already taken steps to increase the number of NHS beds.

“The exceptional efforts of everyone involved in creating NHS Louisa Jordan during this unprecedented public health emergency will ensure this national facility will be able to treat patients from across Scotland, helping to save lives and protect our NHS.”

Chief executive of NHS Louisa Jordan Jill Young added: “Building the NHS Louisa Jordan has been an incredible effort. It has been a privilege to lead the project and I want to thank all those who have come from across the country to help us establish this national facility. The hospital stands ready to treat patients from across Scotland in a safe, effective and compassionate way, if required.”

Scotland’s first minister announced on 30th March that the NHS Louisa Jordan would be established to help ensure NHS Scotland has extra capacity to treat patients during the pandemic.

The hospital is named after Glasgow-born First World War nurse Sister Louisa Jordan who died on active service in Serbia in 1915 as part of the Scottish Women’s Hospitals for Foreign Services.

