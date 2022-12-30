Contractor fined after floor collapse

The injured worker was one of three people who were on the incomplete first floor of a building that was being constructed in Croham Valley Road, Croydon on 23rd June 2021.

Several pallets of blocks were lifted on to the incomplete concrete beam and block floor using a loader crane, eventually causing the floor to collapse.

One of the three workers fell to the ground and suffered an open fracture to his left leg as well as a broken wrist.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that the building contractor, Lusson Ltd, had not taken any steps to prevent falls from height and had failed to establish a safe system of work for this task.

Lusson Ltd, of Barking Road, London, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 13(1) of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015. It was fined £66,667 and ordered to pay costs of £1,907 at Westminster Magistrates Court on 21st December 2022.

HSE inspector Owen Rowley said: “This incident could so easily have been avoided by simply carrying out correct control measures and safe working practices. Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”

