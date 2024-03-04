Contractors named for £700m new build framework

EN:Procure, the procurement arm of social housing consortium Efficiency North, has put together a £700m framework comprising four lots for predominantly social housing new build schemes of various sizes generally in Yorkshire & Humber, the east midlands and the northwest It could be used in other regions of England too.

The selected contractors are likely to carry out work covering all aspects of new build housing, including design, site preparation and remediation, civil engineering and infrastructure works, and new build construction and refurbishment.

The lots, to run from 4th March 2024 to 3rd March 2028, include the new build construction of residential and commercial buildings as well as mixed-use developments They include schemes up to 10 units, between eight and 45 units, one with between 30 and 100 units and a fourth scheme of 70 units and over.

EN:Procure director of operations Emma Mottram said: “The framework was structured to encourage SME engagement as we always aim to give as many such businesses as possible the chance to take up these wonderful opportunities.

“However, the framework also delivers a range of national and local contractors with a call-off mechanism that ensures the most suitable contractors are selected for the specifics of the job. Call off methods also provide opportunities for early contractor involvement and utilising preconstruction service agreements.”

EN:Procure has supported social housing landlord members to deliver nearly £1bn of works through its frameworks and dynamic purchasing systems since 2014.

Today’s announcement follows the appointment of 100 contractors for EN:Procure’s £3.2bn installation and repairs framework in February.

Contractors chosen for EN:Procure’s 2024-28 new build housing framework are.

Boom Construction

Cadam Construction

Caddick Construction

Countryside Properties

Esh Construction

Geda Construction

Greenchurch Developments

GS Kelsey Construction

Highall Developments

J & K Developments

J Greenwood (Builders)

Jack Lunn

Jeakins Weir

John Southworth Builders

Lovell Partnerships

Mercer Building Solutions

O&P Construction Services

RH Fullwood & Co

RP Tyson Construction

Saul Construction

Seddon Construction

TG Sowerby Developments

Termrim Construction

P Casey & Co.

Urban Construction Interiors

Whitfield & Brown (Developments)

Wiggett Construction

