Costain director moves to Buro Happold

Paula Gough

Paula Gough has joined Buro Happold’s London office from Costain, where she was part of the highways leadership team, as its key account director for National Highways.

At Buro Happold she leads the company’s infrastructure growth strategy across the UK public sector, particularly in relation to road and rail related projects.

Her appointment forms part of the firm’s growth strategy, as well as the appointment of Andrew Parsons last year to lead the growth of its water and environment business.

Paula Gough said: “Buro Happold’s unique combination of buildings and urban development expertise, understanding of client challenges around build, maintenance and renewal of major structures means that we have the deep technical knowledge and acumen needed to become a fresh-thinking disruptor in these markets. Our objective of solving the UK’s biggest client challenges in productive, efficient on time and on budget delivery, will enable better outcomes for the UK taxpayer.

“Given the political and economic uncertainty, combined with the issue of climate emergency, there is a real need for purposeful innovative thinking from the supply chain to assure that the infrastructure sector can enhance its delivery by adopting smarter approaches to achieving outcomes. At Buro Happold, we excel at going back to first principles, we are bold about innovative solutions that we develop and take pride in our goal of ‘right first time’.

“We are also passionate about partnering with our clients to work within the realm of their constraints, not least their budget. Given our track record in navigating complexity and design of bespoke solutions, we are confident in our ability to assure better outcomes for our clients and their customers through excelling in project delivery. This deep technical acumen and ability to think differently has never been more desirable to unlocking the biggest challenges faced by the UK infrastructure sector. I’m looking forward to delivering this for both our clients, and the industry, with Buro Happold.”

Chief executive Oliver Plunkett added: “I’m delighted to welcome Paula to Buro Happold at such an exciting time for the company. Infrastructure plays a significant role in responding to the increasing challenges posed by climate change, as well as key solutions to boost economic growth. Paula’s understanding of client pain points and her drive to elevate the impact good design can have on client outcomes will channel the best of Buro Happold in the right direction, enhancing our service offerings for the company’s UK client base.”

