Costain gains a managing director

Sue Kershaw

Sue Kershaw has joined Costain’s executive board as managing director of its transportation division, responsible for the highways, rail and aviation sectors.

She joins from KPMG, where she was managing director of the infrastructure advisory group for the past four years, as well as the government’s HS2 project representative, charged with making sure that public money was not being wasted.

She is also president of the Association for Project Management, a member of the Mayor of London’s Infrastructure Advisory Panel and a Royal Academy of Engineering visiting professor at the Bartlett School of Construction & Project Management, University College London.

Before KPMG, previous positions include director of rail at CH2M and deputy director of transport for the Olympic Delivery Authority. She is a chartered civil engineer (FICE) and started her career with Taylor Woodrow.

