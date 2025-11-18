Costain renews EDF deal

Sizewell B is one of EDF’s eight nuclear power stations across the UK [Photo: EDF]

Costain has been given another five years of supplying project controls services to EDF’s eight nuclear power stations across the UK.

Costain has been working with EDF since 2017, when it was first named on EDF’s project controls resources framework to support the safe operation, plant life extension and preparations for the defueling and decommissioning of EDF’s UK nuclear power stations. The extension of the framework, which is worth £75m to Costain over five years, will take the partnership through to 2030. The framework was previously extended in 2021 and 2023.

Costain will provide specialist capabilities to improve project performance, deliver cost efficiencies and support strategic resource planning. It will also support EDF on its transition from generation to defueling of advanced gas reactors.

Costain has 170 staff working on more than 400 projects on the framework.

Bob Anstey, sector director, defence and nuclear energy at Costain, said: “The extension of our relationship with EDF is testament to our established position in the UK’s civil nuclear energy market and our delivery of predictable, best-in-class nuclear decommissioning and project controls services.

“We’ve been a trusted partner to EDF since 2017, during which time we have consistently delivered and increased the breadth of our services, and we’re very happy to be continuing our partnership for another five years. We’ll continue to deliver projects across a range of complex working environments to the highest safety standards, whilst supporting the development of skills in the sector to help futureproof the workforce and support local prosperity.”

The framework extension comes amid a purple patch for Costain in the nuclear energy sector. It recently secured contracts to deliver utilities infrastructure upgrades at Sellafield and decommissioning work at Trawsfynydd nuclear power station in North Wales. Earlier this year it was also awarded contracts to provide expertise for the construction of Sizewell C and to design Urenco’s advanced nuclear fuels production facility in Cheshire.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk