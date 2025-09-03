Councils call for end to permitted development rights

New analysis by the Local Government Association (LGA) shows that nearly 28,000 affordable homes have been lost due to permitted development rights (PDR) in the past 11 years.

Campaigners from local government, housing providers, and homelessness charities have signed an open letter calling on government to scrap PDR rules that allow developers to convert office buildings to flats without going through the planning process

The letter is signed by 39 organisations, including Shelter, the National Housing Federation, the Town & Country Planning Association, the Royal Town Planning Institute and the G15.

They are pressing the government to support an amendment to the Planning & Infrastructure Bill that has been tabled by Baroness Thornhill, a vice president of the LGA.

Her amendment – Removal of Permitted Development Rights for Conversion to Dwellinghouses – would remove a range of permitted development rights that previously allowed certain non-residential buildings to be converted into homes without full planning permission. It repeals specific change-of-use and new dwellinghouse construction rights in the General Permitted Development Order 2015. Developments already approved or commenced before the repeal would be able to continue under existing rules, but no new applications could be made once the changes take effect.

The LGA analysis shows that more than 110,000 new homes have been created from office-to-residential conversions since 2013. Under PDR, councils were unable to enforce affordable housing or infrastructure contributions from developers, or ensure that new homes delivered were high-quality, climate-resilient or suitably located. This means that nearly 28,000 affordable homes were not able to be delivered as a result, the LGA reckons.

Baroness Thornhill said: “The impact of certain PDR rules has gone much further than was ever anticipated when they were first bought in, it is time they were scrapped.

“Councils – and communities – are losing out significantly because developers are able to circumvent the democratic planning process.

“Making this change could mean better quality development, which has the benefit of proper oversight and consideration, and helps bring forward much needed affordable housing.”

Cllr Louise Gittins, chair of the LGA, said: “As councils and communities face the stark reality of limited and poor-quality housing supply, this amendment could be a game changer.

“PDR allows developers to avoid contributing to affordable housing in the local area which has a real world impact – a fifth of families in temporary accommodation could be permanently housed.

“We hope that this amendment secures sufficient backing as the Planning & Infrastructure Bill progresses through the house and will help councils to play their key role in delivering the high-quality houses that our country sorely needs.”

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