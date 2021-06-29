Countryside loses CFO to Barratt

Mike Scott

Mike Scott will take over from Jessica White as chief financial officer of Barratt Developments.

A start date has yet to be determined but Barratt chief executive David Thomas, who was previously CFO for six years until 2015, will temporarily hold the fort between Jessica White’s departure on 30th June and Mike Scott’s arrival.

During the past seven years, Mike Scott has overseen significant growth at Countryside, including its initial public offering in February 2016 and the acquisition of Westleigh Homes in April 2018.

Barratt chairman John Allan said: "Mike has a deep understanding of the house-building industry and we are delighted that he has agreed to bring his very relevant financial and operational expertise to Barratt."

Countryside said that they had begun searching for a successor and would confirm his departure date in due course.

