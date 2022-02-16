Cowi signs contract for US wind project

It will deliver a turnkey design for the wind turbine foundations for the Empire Wind 1 and 2 projects off the coast of Long Island, New York. The contract is with Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and BP.

Cowi will carry out the detailed engineering of 138 foundations with diameters of approximately 9m and lengths up to about 100m. It will provide over 100 people to work on all aspects of the wind turbine foundation design, from the tower interface to the seabed fastening, including steel, geotechnical and electrical design for the project as well as engineering support for fabrication, transportation and installation.

Empire Wind is designed to have a generation capacity of more than 2GW of renewable power. The development spans about 32,000ha and is in water depths ranging from 20m to 40m.

Greg Matzat, market director, offshore wind & renewables at Cowi, said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting Equinor and BP on one of the largest offshore wind projects in the US. It’s developments like this that really excite us, a complex engineering project, at the head of the development of a new industry in the US, that has huge social benefits and will help New York and the US achieve their renewable energy goals. The offshore wind industry in the US is booming, and we see great potential here for our engineers to continue providing innovative solutions for our clients.”

